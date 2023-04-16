Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee) tweets his endorsement of former President Donald Trump to be again elected as president.

It is my honor to give my whole-hearted endorsement to Donald J. Trump to be the next President of the United States. I was honored to previously serve in his Administration. — Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) April 16, 2023

Sen. Hagerty served as U.S. Ambassador to Japan during the Trump administration.

Under President Trump, our border was secure, our nation was energy independent, & we witnessed a Blue-Collar Boom that lifted up American workers of all backgrounds. Under President Trump’s leadership, we engaged with strength, & we encouraged our allies to stand strong with us. — Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) April 16, 2023

President Trump stood up against Communist China, brought an end to Obama’s failed approach of ‘leading from behind,’ and revived our military and law enforcement as they witnessed support from their Commander-in-Chief that had been lacking—and has now gone missing again after — Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) April 16, 2023

two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. The mandate for a strong America has never been clearer, and I look forward to working again with President Trump to help our great nation find its way back from the precipice to the exceptional role we can and must play as a nation. — Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) April 16, 2023