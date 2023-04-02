Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) says he is going to run for president. “I have made a decision, and my decision is I’m going to run for president of the United States,” Hutchinson responded to being asked by Jonathan Karl on ABC’s ‘This Week’ whether he is running.

Jonathan Karl:  “When I spoke to you earlier this year, you said you were thinking about running for president. Have you made a decision? Are you running?”

Asa Hutchinson:  “I have made a decision, and my decision is I’m going to run for president of the United States. While the formal announcement will be later in April … I wanted to make clear to you, Jonathan, I am going to be running.”

Hutchinson promoted the interview on Twitter and retweeted the clip of his response to the question about whether he is running for president.

Asa Hutchinson was twice elected governor of the state of Arkansas, serving from 2015 to 2023.

