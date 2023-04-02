Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) says he is going to run for president. “I have made a decision, and my decision is I’m going to run for president of the United States,” Hutchinson responded to being asked by Jonathan Karl on ABC’s ‘This Week’ whether he is running.

EXCLUSIVE: Former GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces during an interview with @JonKarl that he will be running for president. “I'm convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts.” https://t.co/DmytxAAfAL pic.twitter.com/f2lcIBQeqD — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 2, 2023

Hutchinson promoted the interview on Twitter and retweeted the clip of his response to the question about whether he is running for president.

Asa Hutchinson was twice elected governor of the state of Arkansas, serving from 2015 to 2023.