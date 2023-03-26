“Bravo to House Republicans for passing the Parents Bill of Rights for education,” tweets former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

H.R. 5, entitled “Parents Bill of Rights Act,” passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday. According to its summary, the legislation “establishes various rights of parents and guardians regarding the elementary or secondary school education of their children.”