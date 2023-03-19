Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) tweets that inflation will be lowered by being fiscally responsible, not by more government spending.

More government spending won't lower inflation. Being fiscally responsible will. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 19, 2023

There are reasons why government spending is not the (or even an) answer to inflationary national economic sluggishness on the edge of recession territory.

Government spending is a temporary bandage, not a long-term repair. Unlike businesses, which must regularly bring in revenue, the economic stimulation of federal spending is at an end when the dollars are pumped into the economy, which does little to cultivate a strong economic foundation in the long term.

Government spending is, by definition, government dollars being spent. Private sector investment, on the other hand, provides businesses with financial backing to hire more employees; produce more, better quality goods; or offer more, better quality services.

Government spending goes where the government decides. Those who spend government dollars are lawmakers, not job creators. In too many cases, enormous government subsidies are put toward head-scratching initiatives.

In contrast, fiscal responsibility is a tool that can be effectively used in response to high inflation. That tool should be used. The federal government’s fiscal footprint in the economy should be reduced before it is too late.