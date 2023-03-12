A tweet by the Heritage Foundation points out that a presidential budget calling for trillions of more government spending dollars will not lower costs for the American people.

There is no such thing as a budget that calls for trillions of dollars more in spending that will lower costs for the American people. The American taxpayer will always foot the bill. — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) March 12, 2023

That the effects of government-growing policies trickle down to individuals, families, and businesses is something Democrats, based on the agenda they push, do not seem to understand.

President Biden and congressional Democrats have not sought to reduce out-of-control spending by the federal government, spending that has been doled out in an economic environment of high inflation (inflation was recorded at 6.4 percent from January of 2022 to January of 2023). They have not sought to reduce the tax burden on individuals and businesses so that the creative mechanisms of a free market can produce more wealth, benefitting the entire nation. They have not sought to deregulate so that government-created bureaucratic obstacles are removed from companies and industries. President Biden and congressional Democrats have also not worked to help unleash U.S. energy production capability so that our nation is increasingly energy free and less beholden to foreign energy producers.

There has been no attempt by the Biden administration and congressional Democrats to reverse course toward a lesser of government, pro-growth set of policies.