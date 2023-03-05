“I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president,” reads a tweet from former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

The tweet links to a New York Times op-ed by the former governor entitled, “Larry Hogan: I’m not seeking the Republican nomination for president,” and is followed by a thread of tweets.

Larry Hogan was twice elected governor of the state of Maryland, serving from 2015 to 2023.

