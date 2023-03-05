“I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president,” reads a tweet from former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. And that is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president. Read my full op-ed here:https://t.co/hj7eT6nYxE — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 5, 2023

The tweet links to a New York Times op-ed by the former governor entitled, “Larry Hogan: I’m not seeking the Republican nomination for president,” and is followed by a thread of tweets.

For too long, Republican voters have been denied a real debate about what our party stands for beyond loyalty to Donald Trump. A cult of personality is no substitute for a party of principle. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 5, 2023

I believe the tides are finally turning. Republican voters are growing tired of the drama and are open to new leadership. And while I’m optimistic about the future of the Republican Party, I am deeply concerned about this next election. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 5, 2023

We cannot afford to have Mr. Trump as our nominee and suffer defeat for the fourth consecutive election cycle. To once again be a successful governing party, we must move on from Mr. Trump. There are several competent Republican leaders who have the potential to step up and lead. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 5, 2023

But the stakes are too high for me to risk being part of another multicar pileup that could potentially help Mr. Trump recapture the nomination. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 5, 2023

Larry Hogan was twice elected governor of the state of Maryland, serving from 2015 to 2023.