Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) asks if President Joe Biden and every Democrat think national economic issues, such as debt, interest payments, the federal budget, and the student debt bailout, don’t matter.

Does POTUS and every D think $31 trillion of debt doesn’t matter, that $400 billion for interest payments doesn’t matter, that a federal budget close to bursting through $6 trillion doesn’t matter, or that off-loading billions of student debt on everyone else doesn’t matter? — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 29, 2023

That the effects of government-growing policies trickle down to individuals, families, and businesses is something Democrats, based on the agenda they push, do not seem to understand.

President Biden and congressional Democrats have not sought to reduce the tax burden on individuals and businesses so that the creative mechanisms of a free market can produce more wealth, benefitting the entire nation. They have not sought to deregulate so that government-created bureaucratic obstacles are removed from companies and industries. They have not sought to reduce out-of-control spending by the federal government, spending that has been doled out in an economic environment of high inflation (inflation is recorded at 6.5 percent from December of 2021 to December of 2022). President Biden and congressional Democrats have also not worked to help unleash U.S. energy production capability so that our nation is increasingly energy free and less beholden to foreign energy producers.

There has been no attempt by the Biden administration and congressional Democrats to reverse course toward a lesser of government, pro-growth set of policies.