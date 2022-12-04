“When Title 42 ends,” tweets Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee), “the crisis at our southern border will get drastically worse.”

President Biden has not done one thing to prevent the #BidenBorderCrisis. When Title 42 ends just days before Christmas, the crisis at our southern border will get drastically worse. https://t.co/Oox6iWQrIg — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) December 4, 2022

Title 42 is an order first implemented during the Trump administration that suspends “the right to introduce migrants into the United States” based on public health conditions linked to the coronavirus. As the Center for Immigration Studies puts it, the order “permits Border Patrol agents to expel illegal border-crossers without hearings.”

Sen. Hagerty characterizes what has occurred at the southern border during the Biden administration as a “failure beyond epic proportions.”

Removing Title 42 is a gold-plated invitation to criminals & cartels. The Biden Administration’s mismanagement of the border is a failure beyond epic proportions. The #BidenBorderCrisis must be handled with immediate attention; lives on both sides of the border are at stake. — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) December 4, 2022

According to statistics published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there were 2.379 million recorded illegal migrant encounters in Fiscal Year 2022. The same chart shows that in FY 2021, there were 1.735 million recorded illegal migrant encounters. Those figures can be compared to the total number of recorded illegal migrant encounters during FY 2020, which is 458,000.

Inaction can in some instances be action, and the Biden administration is allowing what has become of the U.S. southern border. The statistics tell the story of a national security catastrophe and a humanitarian emergency.

Republicans can continue to vociferously criticize the evident unmitigated disaster of open borders immigration policy. Democrats can use empty rhetoric and sentimentality in an attempt to pacify outraged citizens and water down the issue. Vice President Kamala Harris can be de-appointed as border “czar” and another “czar” be appointed. Until and unless President Joe Biden and his administration enforce relevant immigration laws and secure the border, the problem of migrants entering the U.S. illegally and the resulting consequences of that problem will be allowed to persist.

Editor’s note: U.S. Customs and Border Protection numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand.