“The U.S. will face most expensive Thanksgiving in 40 years,” tweets Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

This holiday season the U.S. will face the most expensive Thanksgiving in 40 years. As Americans face the holiday squeeze; necessities like energy, food, and rent have become unaffordable for families. By every measure, working families are feeling the pain of rising prices. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) November 20, 2022

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, “The shelter index continued to increase, rising 0.8 percent in October, the largest monthly increase in that index since August 1990.” The same report shows that, as of October, the price of gasoline has increased by 17.5 percent in one year.

Sen. Portman suggests four methods of combatting the continuation of untenable economic circumstances.

In order to make life more affordable for working families we must work together to stop excessive spending, unleash energy production, cut punishing regulations, and promote pro-growth policies. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) November 20, 2022

Inflation has increased by 7.7 percent over the past year. During that period, Democrats have been able to implement their agenda with essentially no opposition.

The Democrat agenda does not seek to remove tax burdens from individuals and employers. In the Democrat agenda, pro-growth is an attribute of government, not a foundational element of a free market that allows employees and small businesses to be rewarded for their work and production. Deregulating so that bureaucratic obstacles are removed from companies and industries is a concept not found in the Democrat agenda, nor is unleashing U.S. energy production capability so that we are increasingly energy free and less beholden to foreign energy producers.

Historic price increases in an economy teetering on the edge of recession territory demonstrate the failure of the Democrat agenda and policies therefrom. There has been no attempt by the Biden administration and congressional Democrats to reverse course toward a lesser of government, pro-growth set of policies.