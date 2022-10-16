Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) puts into perspective the Biden administration’s failure to address the illegal immigration crisis, including the potential dangers posed by migrants in the U.S illegally.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that there have to-date been over 2.15 million border encounters in fiscal year 2022, which is 600,000-plus greater than the number at the same point in FY 2021.

Tags: illegal immigrationJohn Cornyn