Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) puts into perspective the Biden administration’s failure to address the illegal immigration crisis, including the potential dangers posed by migrants in the U.S illegally.

Other than the open hydrant of federal spending, no issue more reflects the complete collapse of responsible government than the migrant mess, which now extends from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. https://t.co/6NbMsIMcnP — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 16, 2022

The Biden administration’s see-and-do-nothing policy catastrophe—drownings, abandoned children, illegal migrants wandering the nation, a fentanyl-addiction crisis emerging alongside—has shocked most Americans. The sanctuary-city pose has collapsed. https://t.co/Vn8EsLoKR6 — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 16, 2022

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that there have to-date been over 2.15 million border encounters in fiscal year 2022, which is 600,000-plus greater than the number at the same point in FY 2021.