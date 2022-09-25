House Republicans declare that addressing extreme government overreach by the Biden administration and congressional Democrats will be an immediate priority if voters elect a GOP House majority in the Midterm Elections.

The first thing we will do when we earn back the House this November is to repeal the 87,000 IRS agents Joe Biden and House Democrats’ hired. https://t.co/okQhr26cSS — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) September 25, 2022

Instead of responding to inflation by reducing spending, cutting taxes and deregulating, Democrats, controlling the White House and holding effective majorities in both houses of Congress, have pursued policies of government overreach. If Republicans are elected to congressional majorities in the upcoming Midterm Elections, one reason will be a GOP commitment to addressing the mind-bogglingly unhelpful economic policies pushed by Democrats.