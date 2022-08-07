Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, puts the tax and spend agenda voted for by Senate Democrats into perspective.

All Fifty Democrat Senators have voted for a massive tax hike during a recession, more subsidies during a period of runaway inflation, and siccing 87,000 new IRS agents on independent businesses at a cost of $80 billion.

The November election should be interesting. — Grover Norquist (@GroverNorquist) August 7, 2022

Every single Democrat in the US Senate cast the deciding vote to raise taxes in a recession.

Every one of them. — Grover Norquist (@GroverNorquist) August 7, 2022

Republicans voted unanimously in opposition to the Democrat-pushed agenda.