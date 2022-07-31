“Misguided at best” is how Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) characterizes a proposal by Senate Democrats that would increase spending and taxation.

After five TV appearances this Sunday by Senator Manchin, it is clear to me that he doesn’t understand how the Manchin-Schumer proposal works. To suggest that tax increases and new government spending in the name of climate change won’t add to inflation is, at best, misguided. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 31, 2022

Practically and in the near term, Sen. Graham warns that the Democrats’ proposal will slow economic growth and add to inflation.

The costs associated with the Democrats’ tax and spending proposal will assuredly be passed on to the consumer. This bill worsens economic growth, throws gas on the inflation fire, and is truly the most ill-conceived idea at the most inappropriate time. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 31, 2022

Sen. Joe Manchin (West Virginia) is a Democrat, and the Democratic Party continues, as demonstrated by proposals such as this, to migrate dangerously further to the left.

At a time of economic uncertainty and vulnerability, Democrats propose a solution that does not feign to solve the real issues but would have the opposite effect by adding to inflation through more expenditures and by further encumbering nationwide economic activity through more taxation and regulations. More perplexing is the fact that Democrats probably believe (as in, probably really think) that they will be rewarded for such action by voters in the upcoming Midterm Elections.