“Misguided at best” is how Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) characterizes a proposal by Senate Democrats that would increase spending and taxation.

Trending

Practically and in the near term, Sen. Graham warns that the Democrats’ proposal will slow economic growth and add to inflation.

Sen. Joe Manchin (West Virginia) is a Democrat, and the Democratic Party continues, as demonstrated by proposals such as this, to migrate dangerously further to the left.

At a time of economic uncertainty and vulnerability, Democrats propose a solution that does not feign to solve the real issues but would have the opposite effect by adding to inflation through more expenditures and by further encumbering nationwide economic activity through more taxation and regulations. More perplexing is the fact that Democrats probably believe (as in, probably really think) that they will be rewarded for such action by voters in the upcoming Midterm Elections.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck Schumerjoe manchinLindsey Graham