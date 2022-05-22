The answer given by National Economic Council director Brian Deese to the question of how the Biden administration got it so wrong regarding inflation fails to address how the Biden administration got it so wrong regarding inflation.

Instead of cutting taxes, eliminating burdensome regulations, and removing obstacles to private sector growth, liberals promote and implement an ideology of throwing government spending at economic uncertainty.

Despite what has happened, Deese tells CNN that inflation is President Joe Bidenâ€™s top economic priority.

