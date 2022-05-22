The answer given by National Economic Council director Brian Deese to the question of how the Biden administration got it so wrong regarding inflation fails to address how the Biden administration got it so wrong regarding inflation.

What is the answer?

These guys CHOSE to ignore every economist (including Dem economists) saying the American Rescue Plan would drive terrible inflation. They got it wrong because they wanted to pass a bill so they could say they owned the recovery. Instead they own the worst inflation in 40 years. https://t.co/FV6OBobd2H â€” Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 22, 2022

Larry Summers, Jason Furman, and Steven Rattner â€“ Obama advisors all â€“ blame Biden for fueling #Bidenflation The Biden admin was warned, they just chose not to listen https://t.co/3CAJE25pCU â€” Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) May 22, 2022

Instead of cutting taxes, eliminating burdensome regulations, and removing obstacles to private sector growth, liberals promote and implement an ideology of throwing government spending at economic uncertainty.

Answer: Biden elected https://t.co/ocOfiGrSOa â€” Regulus de Leo (@RegulusdeLeo) May 22, 2022

Despite what has happened, Deese tells CNN that inflation is President Joe Bidenâ€™s top economic priority.

Recommended Twitchy Video