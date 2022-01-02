Taking big tech to task for blatant censorship practices should be a top priority for congressional Republicans, tweets former GOP congressman and White House chief of staff (in former President Donald Trump’s administration) Mark Meadows.

There will be a number of major priorities when conservatives re-take Congress. But near the top of the list should be taking big tech to task—in every possible way—over its blatant censorship practices. Go on offense. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) January 2, 2022

“In every possible way,” Meadows says Republicans should take big tech to task.

Meadows is not the only Republican suggesting ways to deal with big tech.

A modest proposal for GOP if they take Congress: approps rider barring tech corps from importing foreign labor if they de-platform a fed officeholder. (Note: Dems’ BBB allows Big Tech to import an entire overseas workforce, meaning US citizens would be censored by noncitizens). — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 2, 2022

Americans are guaranteed the right to free speech by the First Amendment. We should not be banned from social media for having discussions on vaccines. As a member of the Big Tech Censorship Task Force, I will ensure Twitter is held accountable. — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) January 2, 2022

Remove all protections to big tech now. Like yesterday. This is out of hand and must be reigned in immediately. The freedom o speech is being trampled on and I’ll be damned if I sit back and watch it happen — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-01) (@BarnettforAZ) January 2, 2022

Big Tech isn’t bad because these companies are big. Big Tech is bad because the companies have proven time and time again that they’re not interested in competition, and they’ll do anything to keep and expand their power.https://t.co/MH4BfICmjG — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) January 2, 2022

