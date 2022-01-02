Taking big tech to task for blatant censorship practices should be a top priority for congressional Republicans, tweets former GOP congressman and White House chief of staff (in former President Donald Trump’s administration) Mark Meadows.

“In every possible way,” Meadows says Republicans should take big tech to task.

Meadows is not the only Republican suggesting ways to deal with big tech.

