The Elizabeth Dole Foundation has announced the passing of former Senate Majority Leader Robert J. Dole.

Statement from the Dole Family on the passing of Senator Robert J. Dole. #RememberingBobDole pic.twitter.com/s9aTf8LOzt — Elizabeth Dole Foundation (@DoleFoundation) December 5, 2021

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon. #RememberingBobDole pic.twitter.com/57NtGfqtmL — Elizabeth Dole Foundation (@DoleFoundation) December 5, 2021

Former President George W. Bush has released a statement remembering the former senator and presidential candidate.

Bob Dole represented the state of Kansas as a Republican U.S. senator from 1969, including years as majority and minority leader, until his unsuccessful run for the presidency in 1996.

