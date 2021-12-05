The Elizabeth Dole Foundation has announced the passing of former Senate Majority Leader Robert J. Dole.

Former President George W. Bush has released a statement remembering the former senator and presidential candidate.

Bob Dole represented the state of Kansas as a Republican U.S. senator from 1969, including years as majority and minority leader, until his unsuccessful run for the presidency in 1996.

