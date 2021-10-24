Ask not what Democrats can do for the country … because the answer remains the same.

In 2009, voters' message could not have been clearer: We care about jobs. Jobs are the most important thing. Democratic majority in Washington pushed Obamacare instead. 2010 midterms were result. Today… https://t.co/PIa0mMRI9g — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 24, 2021

Democrats tax. Democrats regulate. Democrats spend. Democrats nauseate the nation by craftily making far-left power grabs the center of political gravity.

Today, DC Dems’ top priority is passing a gargantuan socialist spending bill that a) provides amnesty to illegals during history’s worst border crisis b) eliminates statutory green card caps and c) institutionalizes CRT into the federal gov’t through bigoted “Equity” mandates. https://t.co/Xs2FkoTYwN — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 24, 2021

Democrat policies kill jobs and disincentivize productivity, yet Democrats continue to be elected.