Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich puts into succinct terms what is being witnessed on the Democratic side of the aisle in Congress as the fight over how to spend trillions continues.

We are watching bold big government socialists fight with timid big government socialists.Anyone who agrees to growing government $1.2 trillion on top of everything that has already passed is a big government socialist. Moderates would oppose Bernie Sanders bill in big or small. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) October 3, 2021

During select other presidencies and congressional majorities, Democrats have been fond of terms and phrases such as “bipartisanship” and “finding common ground” and “reaching across the aisle.” Now, as Gingrich asserts, the center of political gravity in Democrat-controlled Congress and the White House seems to be somewhere between socialist and socialist-er.

CONFIRMED

A $1.5 trillion “compromise” is just as crippling as a $3.5 trillion bill. Plant a seed, grow a forest of #Socialism. https://t.co/fFxLvQYdyH — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) October 3, 2021

The legislative needle continues to migrate ever so progressively away from fiscal responsibility.