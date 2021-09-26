President Joe Biden and his administration claim that their agenda “costs zero dollars” and “adds zero dollars to the national debt.”

This is beyond insulting to even the average voters' intelligence. https://t.co/vVTDEI19n0 — Libertarian Party of Connecticut (@LibertarianCT) September 26, 2021

This is a 46 word compound lie https://t.co/dkazI8UnX2 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) September 26, 2021

This is a lie. https://t.co/QLGtbhkPl0 — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) September 26, 2021

This is simply not true. And it’s a perfect example of why Americans don’t trust leaders in Washington. https://t.co/pdWm1EfBD7 — Mia Love (@MiaBLove) September 26, 2021

MANY trillions of dollars in new spending “costs zero dollars”? Sure thing Big Guy.🤥 https://t.co/FPfL9qJk6w — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) September 26, 2021

Biden thinks his $3.5 trillion reckless spending plan "costs zero dollars"? He is very confused. https://t.co/aNUyBnq5Up — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 26, 2021

It still is going to cost somebody nothing is free Joe. In the end it will be the poor and middle class. https://t.co/rbUvjIb7aM — Samuel Williams (@votesamuelwill1) September 26, 2021

Look at the framing. Apparently zero debt = zero cost. “Instead of focusing our efforts making government more efficient, we’re going to take money from everyone who has built something big in this country, because it’s our right to, and we can spend it better than they can.” https://t.co/mX21BqdUeL — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) September 26, 2021

Amazing that the guys who ran on attacking Trump tax cuts for “not paying for themselves” enough have settled on this gaslighting messaging strategy. Trump tax cuts generated economic activity. The largest tax hike in 60 years (in the middle of a pandemic) will do the opposite. https://t.co/A7OtOPILGN — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 26, 2021

Simple math for President Biden: $3.5 trillion does NOT equal zero. https://t.co/pVqODYCOGT — Congresswoman Tenney (@RepTenney) September 26, 2021