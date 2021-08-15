Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) says the troubling situation unfolding in Afghanistan was avoidable and calls out the Biden administration for a “failure of American leadership.”

The Biden Administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable Afghans from Kabul is a shameful failure of American leadership. The United States had the capacity to avoid this disaster. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/p4wyuWxoHq — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) August 15, 2021

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California) calls Biden’s failure of leadership “shameful” and puts what has taken place squarely on the president’s shoulders.

Joe Biden has been commander-in-chief for seven months – the current failure in Afghanistan falls squarely on his shoulders. His lack of leadership during this pivotal moment has been shameful – it has only served to embolden our adversaries and let down our allies. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 15, 2021

Where is the President of the United States? — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 15, 2021

Where the heck is Joe Biden? https://t.co/5MDlIJ2zoO — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) August 15, 2021

Let this sink in: The President of the United States is in hiding at this moment. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 15, 2021

Where is President Biden? https://t.co/6aQXsnMsDm — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 15, 2021