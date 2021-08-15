Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) says the troubling situation unfolding in Afghanistan was avoidable and calls out the Biden administration for a “failure of American leadership.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California) calls Biden’s failure of leadership “shameful” and puts what has taken place squarely on the president’s shoulders.

