The Washington Examiner has obtained a letter sent by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (R) to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for an investigation into comments Dr. Anthony Fauci made before Congress.

NEW: Here’s the criminal referral @RandPaul sent to Merrick Garland asking the Biden DOJ to open an investigation into whether Dr. Fauci lied during Senate testimony when he said NIH had never funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab. @DCExaminerhttps://t.co/vB5eub6ufX pic.twitter.com/q1IuVNm9AR — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 24, 2021

The letter begins:

“I write to urge the United States Department of Justice to open an investigation into testimony made to the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) on May 11th, 2021.”

Rand Paul sends criminal referral to DOJ saying Fauci lied about gain-of-function research funding https://t.co/LkZNWIYOr0 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 24, 2021

The letter, dated July 21st, 2021, is a fulfillment of what Sen. Paul had foreshadowed earlier in the week.

#BREAKING Senator @RandPaul Announcing That He Will Be Sending A Letter To DOJ Asking For A Criminal Referral For Dr. Fauci For Lying To Congresspic.twitter.com/5JrsH21Blc — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 21, 2021

“I look forward to your timely response,” Paul writes. We shall see.