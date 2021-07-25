The Washington Examiner has obtained a letter sent by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (R) to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for an investigation into comments Dr. Anthony Fauci made before Congress.

“I write to urge the United States Department of Justice to open an investigation into testimony made to the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) on May 11th, 2021.”

The letter, dated July 21st, 2021, is a fulfillment of what Sen. Paul had foreshadowed earlier in the week.

“I look forward to your timely response,” Paul writes. We shall see.

