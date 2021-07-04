Rep. James Clyburn (D-South Carolina), who is the Majority Whip in the House of Representatives, says “absolutely” he could “get on board” with photo ID being a requirement to vote at polling places.

Voter ID: James Clyburn told me that he's 'absolutely' open to voter ID requirement – CNNPolitics ⁦@CNNSotu⁩ https://t.co/mQgEHAQqOe — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) July 4, 2021

This statement coincides with recent polling that indicates a large majority of Americans support a voter ID requirement.

POLL: Nearly 80% of Americans support voter ID! Yet, in fighting against voter ID laws, Democrats continue to wage war against the will of vast majority of Americans…https://t.co/MrpXfobZFS — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) July 2, 2021

"Do laws requiring photo identification at the polls discriminate against some voters?" Yes: 29%

No: 62%

Not Sure 9% 12/ — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 27, 2021

BOOM x 2! Brit Hume and Mollie Hemingway team up to NUKE Dems and media with poll showing 75% of Americans SUPPORT Voter ID laws https://t.co/vwovWzHIHP — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 29, 2021

The Supreme Court has just ruled to uphold laws in Arizona geared toward strengthening the integrity of the voting process.

Today’s SCOTUS ruling on Arizona’s voting rules is a huge win for Arizonans. We must continue fighting for election integrity so that we restore faith in our election process. Arizonans deserve 100% confidence in our voting system! — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 1, 2021

JUST IN: #SCOTUS rules in favor of Arizona's election integrity protections in 𝑩𝒓𝒏𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒗 𝑫𝑵𝑪. I am thankful the justices upheld states' ability to pass and maintain commonsense election laws, at a time when our country needs it most. More: https://t.co/9DWbcMJ0Ci pic.twitter.com/qDbFXlY1iv — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) July 1, 2021

Now, Rep. Clyburn, the third-ranking Democrat in the House, indicates that he is supportive of a photo ID requirement at polling places.

They saw the polling https://t.co/GzHMGhAcPy — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 4, 2021

The polling giveth, and the polling taketh away https://t.co/YFVmZgFs5H — Taylor Svehlak (@TaylorSvehlak) July 4, 2021

He saw the polls .

🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/jf0xNI4GKK — A Horseman Passes By 🇺🇸🇨🇱🇺🇸 (@DarksideLeader) July 4, 2021

He saw the polling. https://t.co/H2vp5PoDGo — Kurr Kurr (@KurrOne18) July 4, 2021

when you see the polls https://t.co/kWstzXv7cP — chris (@CHRlSTOPHERG) July 4, 2021

Is this an indication of widespread realization among Democrats that it does not make common sense and is not a politically viable strategy to oppose measures that promote the integrity of the voting process?

***