Rep. James Clyburn (D-South Carolina), who is the Majority Whip in the House of Representatives, says “absolutely” he could “get on board” with photo ID being a requirement to vote at polling places.

This statement coincides with recent polling that indicates a large majority of Americans support a voter ID requirement.

The Supreme Court has just ruled to uphold laws in Arizona geared toward strengthening the integrity of the voting process.

Now, Rep. Clyburn, the third-ranking Democrat in the House, indicates that he is supportive of a photo ID requirement at polling places.

Is this an indication of widespread realization among Democrats that it does not make common sense and is not a politically viable strategy to oppose measures that promote the integrity of the voting process?

Tags: ArizonaCNNhouse of representativesJames ClyburnSouth CarolinaSupreme CourtVoter ID