Ken Cuccinelli, formerly part of the Trump administration and now leading the Election Transparency Initiative, calls the Department of Justice’s action against the state of Georgia a “purely political stunt.”

This lawsuit was not filed to win, as it is going to lose. It is a purely political stunt. Pathetic. Merrick Garland Good and Fully Jumps the Shark With Admission on DOJ Targeting Red States https://t.co/YyfSAFMCtY — Ken Cuccinelli (@KenCuccinelli) June 26, 2021

There was a time not all that long ago when Democrats held serious concerns about the misuse and potential over-politicization of the Justice Department.

Sen. Kamala Harris on Barr’s politicization of the DOJ: “This man doesn’t understand what it means to do justice. He does whatever is at the pleasure of Donald Trump. And he should resign.” https://t.co/KAfMZTR4or #inners — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) May 17, 2020

AG Barr needs to answer serious questions about his politicization of DOJ. Yesterday, I told DOJ that we expect Barr in-person before @HouseJudiciary on June 9. Watch my interview with @AriMelber here: pic.twitter.com/fb6yqnUA5t — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) May 14, 2020

Attorney General Barr’s politicization of the DOJ and undermining of the rule of law was unprecedented. Whomever President-Elect Biden picks as the next Attorney General will have much work to do to restore and rebuild the Department. I look forward to working with them. pic.twitter.com/dWjXjh4Lqq — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) December 15, 2020

➡️ Barr’s politicization of the DOJ threatens to destroy decades of prosecutorial independence and discretion. https://t.co/hm86g972Z1 — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) February 16, 2020

Where are those voices now?

I’m just glad we have a wholly independent and impartial Department of Justice under moderate AG Merrick Garland https://t.co/KqyS6gumw6 — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) June 27, 2021

