Ken Cuccinelli, formerly part of the Trump administration and now leading the Election Transparency Initiative, calls the Department of Justice’s action against the state of Georgia a “purely political stunt.”

There was a time not all that long ago when Democrats held serious concerns about the misuse and potential over-politicization of the Justice Department.

Where are those voices now?

***

