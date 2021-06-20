Gauging the approval of 30 prominent political figures was the focus of a straw poll taken at the 2021 Western Conservative Summit. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads the results with just over 74 percent, followed closely by former President Donald Trump with a bit more than 71 percent.
Western Conservative Summit 2021 non-partisan approval voting poll results:
1. Ron DeSantis – 74.12%
2. Donald Trump – 71.43%
3. Ted Cruz – 42.86%
4. Mike Pompeo – 39.35%
5. Tim Scott 35.58%
30 candidates polled. Democrats & Republicans.
Full results: https://t.co/2a7Z5gVVwU
— Centennial Institute (@CentennialCCU) June 20, 2021
Immigration and border security tops the results of most important issues among those surveyed, followed by election integrity.
Western Conservative Summit 2021 non-partisan issue voting poll results:
1. Immigration/Border Security – 82.43%
2. Election Integrity – 79.46%
3. Religious Freedom – 74.86%
4. Federal Budget, Debt & Deficit – 74.32%
5. Gun Rights – 73.78%
Full results: https://t.co/2a7Z5gVVwU
— Centennial Institute (@CentennialCCU) June 20, 2021
Is this an early 2024 indication or just a straw poll result in June of a non-election year?
Road to the White House: @RonDeSantisFL comes out on top in western conservative straw poll. Get your weekly 2024 #GOP presidential nomination fix at @FoxNews https://t.co/agxE9xmifs #2024election #iacaucus #FITN #scpol #nvpol pic.twitter.com/tTn9n3BOKB
— Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) June 20, 2021
DESANTIS 2024? Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came out on top of a 2024 straw poll at the Western Conservative Summit, narrowly edging former President Donald Trump, according to organizers of the conference. https://t.co/qN1IQIAq5w
— FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) June 20, 2021
A non-partisan straw poll taken at the #WesternConservativeSummit this weekend found that 74% of participants prefer Governor DeSantis over former President Trump (71%) as 2024 presidential candidate
— Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) June 20, 2021
People are reading way too much into an establishment-friendly straw poll
— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 20, 2021
***