Gauging the approval of 30 prominent political figures was the focus of a straw poll taken at the 2021 Western Conservative Summit. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads the results with just over 74 percent, followed closely by former President Donald Trump with a bit more than 71 percent.

2. Donald Trump – 71.43%

3. Ted Cruz – 42.86%

4. Mike Pompeo – 39.35%

5. Tim Scott 35.58% 30 candidates polled. Democrats & Republicans. Full results: https://t.co/2a7Z5gVVwU — Centennial Institute (@CentennialCCU) June 20, 2021

Immigration and border security tops the results of most important issues among those surveyed, followed by election integrity.

2. Election Integrity – 79.46%

3. Religious Freedom – 74.86%

4. Federal Budget, Debt & Deficit – 74.32%

5. Gun Rights – 73.78% Full results: https://t.co/2a7Z5gVVwU — Centennial Institute (@CentennialCCU) June 20, 2021

Is this an early 2024 indication or just a straw poll result in June of a non-election year?

DESANTIS 2024? Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came out on top of a 2024 straw poll at the Western Conservative Summit, narrowly edging former President Donald Trump, according to organizers of the conference. https://t.co/qN1IQIAq5w — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) June 20, 2021

A non-partisan straw poll taken at the #WesternConservativeSummit this weekend found that 74% of participants prefer Governor DeSantis over former President Trump (71%) as 2024 presidential candidate — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) June 20, 2021

People are reading way too much into an establishment-friendly straw poll — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 20, 2021

