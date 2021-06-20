Gauging the approval of 30 prominent political figures was the focus of a straw poll taken at the 2021 Western Conservative Summit. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads the results with just over 74 percent, followed closely by former President Donald Trump with a bit more than 71 percent.

Immigration and border security tops the results of most important issues among those surveyed, followed by election integrity.

Is this an early 2024 indication or just a straw poll result in June of a non-election year?

