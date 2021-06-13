“Drawing false equivalencies between democracies like the U.S. and Israel and groups that engage in terrorism like Hamas and the Taliban foments prejudice and undermines progress toward a future of peace and security for all,” stated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) on Thursday concerning comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota).

Here is what Speaker Pelosi said on Sunday:  “We did not rebuke her. We … acknowledged that she made a clarification.”

Pelosi made the (“we do not rebuke her”) comments as the following tweet by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) was being read. “Before we go too far down a path,” she explained.

It speaks volumes that Pelosi does not want to be viewed as rebuking Omar.

***

