The former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under the Obama administration reports that almost all of the economists he has surveyed believe the ‘American Rescue Plan’ rammed through by Democrats was “too large.”

Here we have the spending alarm being sounded by “academic macroeconomists” who are very likely not all rock-ribbed conservatives.

Clearly, Democrats in Congress are not as concerned.

