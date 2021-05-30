The former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under the Obama administration reports that almost all of the economists he has surveyed believe the ‘American Rescue Plan’ rammed through by Democrats was “too large.”

To give the full context, it is my sense based on talking to academic macroeconomists that are not part of the DC debate that about 90%+ think the American Rescue Plan was too large and 70%+ think the Fed is currently too dovish. — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) May 29, 2021

Here we have the spending alarm being sounded by “academic macroeconomists” who are very likely not all rock-ribbed conservatives.

Former Obama CEA Chair notes that economists beyond the beltway believe the President's spending bill was too large. https://t.co/Yyevq88mL2 — Ways and Means GOP (@WaysandMeansGOP) May 29, 2021

Americans are already paying a hidden tax of higher prices on Biden’s watch. https://t.co/FILlEYpeR8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 30, 2021

Clearly, Democrats in Congress are not as concerned.

