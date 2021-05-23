There is an obstacle in the way of Democrats passing legislation that would benefit pet liberal projects galore and affirm a radical leftist administrative agenda. The obstacle is the fact that half of the U.S. Senate is comprised of members put there by voters who chose Republicans.

When Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican Leader, tells us his job is to oppose 100% of President Biden's agenda, we should believe him. Time is running out. We must act quickly to improve the lives of working families with 51 votes. We cannot afford to wait. Let's get it done. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 23, 2021

“We should believe him,” Sen. Sanders tweets with an ominous undertone, as if Leader McConnell and his Senate Republican colleagues are supposed to be doing something other than opposing the radical leftist agenda put forward by Democrats.

Now would be a good time to get rid of the filibuster. — Jeff Merkley (@JeffMerkley) May 20, 2021

There has never been a more politically out-of-touch time to bring up such a one-sided parliamentary power grab.

Democrats and Republicans play by two different sets of Senate rules. We need 60 votes on our priorities like gun reform and voting rights. But the GOP has a simple wish list: slash taxes for the rich. And they can do that with a simple majority. We need to #EndTheFilibuster. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 20, 2021

Are Democrats really of the belief that dismissing millions of voters who elected Republicans to fill half of the U.S. Senate will lead to legislative success?

Arizona Democratic Party approves resolution pressuring Sinema and Kelly to support ending filibuster https://t.co/Spz8vuiWK0 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 22, 2021

Opposing the ramming through of massive spending packages and President Biden’s radical agenda is the constitutionally prescribed opportunity afforded to Senate Republicans who act on behalf of their states and millions of Americans.

