“Science that has really just evolved.”

If ever there is a sentence that adequately encapsulates the problems that have been experienced during the response to the coronavirus, that is it. Those words were used by CDC director Rochelle Walensky to describe the change in mask guidance for Americans who have been vaccinated.

Such comments raise obvious questions.

The known is that there is and has been from the beginning a tremendous amount of unknown in dealing with the coronavirus.

“Science that has really just evolved,” is shaky ground from which to make policy judgments and give sweeping health guidance.

***

