“Science that has really just evolved.”

If ever there is a sentence that adequately encapsulates the problems that have been experienced during the response to the coronavirus, that is it. Those words were used by CDC director Rochelle Walensky to describe the change in mask guidance for Americans who have been vaccinated.

They really use the word "science" to mean anything. https://t.co/bk3VGA2Hg8 — PEG (@pegobry) May 16, 2021

Huh? Their messaging is a mess. https://t.co/cjcuG80syM — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) May 16, 2021

Raise your hand if you think the science just evolved in the last two weeks. https://t.co/7o66vh7Y50 — Mark R. Weaver (@MarkRWeaver) May 16, 2021

I guess it’s good that now the left knows what the right has known all year: CDC is full of 💩 https://t.co/MiMNSc9VMt — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 16, 2021

Such comments raise obvious questions.

Does anyone actually believe the science “evolved” in the “last two weeks”? https://t.co/F1AQuSIY92 — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) May 16, 2021

So until 2 weeks ago these vaccines weren’t safe and effective? #science 😹 https://t.co/wXLzDnuZ0B — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) May 16, 2021

If we just found out the vaccines were safe and effective why did we give them to tens of millions of people https://t.co/HjmhB3uIdQ — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 16, 2021

The known is that there is and has been from the beginning a tremendous amount of unknown in dealing with the coronavirus.

Broke: The science is settled

Woke: The science has evolved https://t.co/8nx4uXvGIE — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 16, 2021

“The science” has not “evolved.” Nobody is dumb enough to believe this. Not even the triple-maskers who hang on Fauci’s every word believe it. The apparatus made you obey. Now the apparatus demands you forget that they made you obey for no good reason. https://t.co/CQ32qAG1oX — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 16, 2021

“Science that has really just evolved,” is shaky ground from which to make policy judgments and give sweeping health guidance.

***