Why would the administration official in charge of dealing with the problems on the southern border not be available to answer questions about what is going on there?

Fox News is keeping track of the days that have elapsed since Vice President Kamala Harris was placed in charge of the border crisis because no press conference has been held on the issue.

Kamala Harris has gone 39 days without a news conference since being tapped for border crisis rolehttps://t.co/V6WPd28q0M — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 2, 2021

While one-on-one interviews with the vice president have been conducted, press conferences provide opportunities for critical questions to be asked by reporters from a wide range of outlets, such as Fox News.

They campaigned on being transparent 😂 https://t.co/tB15bqJ1JP — Sawyer Kelley (@sawyergkelley) May 2, 2021

Avoiding the problem you created isn’t gonna make it go away. Apparently, Kamala thinks it will. #idiot #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/HDrXclL7VK — Amanda (@AmandaE1aine) May 2, 2021

Is Kamala really in charge if she refuses to do anything? https://t.co/CpVZLCqRmN — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) May 2, 2021

The crisis at the border is a serious concern and a pressing issue. According to the administration, the vice president is in charge of dealing with it. Why would there be a reluctance to hold a press conference to answer questions about the subject?

