Why would the administration official in charge of dealing with the problems on the southern border not be available to answer questions about what is going on there?

Fox News is keeping track of the days that have elapsed since Vice President Kamala Harris was placed in charge of the border crisis because no press conference has been held on the issue.

Trending

While one-on-one interviews with the vice president have been conducted, press conferences provide opportunities for critical questions to be asked by reporters from a wide range of outlets, such as Fox News.

The crisis at the border is a serious concern and a pressing issue. According to the administration, the vice president is in charge of dealing with it. Why would there be a reluctance to hold a press conference to answer questions about the subject?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fox newsJoe BidenKamala Harris