Snapshot opinion polls are too often not trustworthy metrics for determining where public support stands for a particular politician, candidate or issue at a fixed point in time, as we have learned over the course of many election cycles. Being skewed disproportionately toward Democrats is the flaw that has repeatedly shown up in political polls.

The disparity in reflecting how “independents” view Biden’s administration in three newly-released surveys is telling.

Of the three major polls released today (Fox News, ABC/WaPo, NBC/WSJ) there's a huge difference among how Independents feel about Biden: (Approve/disapprove) Fox News: 42/49

ABC: 47/44

NBC: 61/34 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 25, 2021

Perhaps all of them are tilted too far toward Biden, but that NBC/Wall Street Journal result seems to be from another planet.

Fox News poll: Compared to 2 years ago, is our nation's border security better/worse/the same? 2021: 15/46/33

2018: 28/17/50 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 25, 2021

If the administration is taking a beating in the polls over Biden’s handling of the border, what does that reveal about where public sentiment actually stands on the issue?

Fox News poll: To what extent is Joe Biden being elected president responsible for the increased flow of migrants on our southern border? Completely/Mostly: 56%

A little/not at all: 36% — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 25, 2021

Some of the revealed numbers call the poll results into serious question, like the fact that anyone — much less seven percent of America — would consider Joe Biden’s policies to be too conservative.

ABC/WaPo poll: Do you think Joe Biden's policies are too liberal/too conservative/just right for you? Feb 17: 25/19/42

Aug 15: 36/10/47

April 21: 40/7/48 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 25, 2021

Political trouble for them undoubtedly abounds when polls that are far too often skewed toward the left begin to show bad news for Democrats.

