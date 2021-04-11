By perusing the Twitter feeds of some on the left and in the media, it would be difficult to understand that Donald Trump is not the current president. Former Obama advisor David Axelrod is here to help the Republican Party navigate its way forward.

Most Republicans still consider Trump, a certified loser, the leader of their party. That’s a problem for the @GOP, as he spews venom in all directions.https://t.co/dHTTGDnMRG — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 11, 2021

Instead of attempting to defend the just-about-everything-but-infrastructure bill pushed by Democrats or even addressing the national security and humanitarian disaster on the southern border, the bash Trump playbook seems to be where the left feels most comfortable.

The man who lost the election and the state of Georgia as well as its two senate seats, is who is in charge of the Republican Party. These idiots are still paying him to rip them off. The level of stupidity is astounding. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 11, 2021

CNN continues its tradition of devoting more than a few minutes of content time to Trump.

Professional gas lighter accuses others of gaslighting, and forecasts many more years of “blame Trump” https://t.co/ZlbzeFLo3u — BoogieBumper (@BoogieBumper) April 11, 2021

On #CNNSOTU w/ @jaketapper, @AsaHutchinson says his party's continued focus on former President Trump's lies and grievances "is not helpful for us" moving forward.https://t.co/bFui8TGHap — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 11, 2021

For a Sunday in April nearly two months after the 46th president was inaugurated, the 45th president sure is front and center among those who were hostile toward his administration.

