By perusing the Twitter feeds of some on the left and in the media, it would be difficult to understand that Donald Trump is not the current president. Former Obama advisor David Axelrod is here to help the Republican Party navigate its way forward.

Instead of attempting to defend the just-about-everything-but-infrastructure bill pushed by Democrats or even addressing the national security and humanitarian disaster on the southern border, the bash Trump playbook seems to be where the left feels most comfortable.

CNN continues its tradition of devoting more than a few minutes of content time to Trump.

For a Sunday in April nearly two months after the 46th president was inaugurated, the 45th president sure is front and center among those who were hostile toward his administration.

