The lack of media access to migrant holding facilities along the U.S. southern border is an issue which ‘Fox News Sunday’ host Chris Wallace pressed White House press secretary Jen Psaki about during a recent interview. Psaki maintains that the administration is “committed” to media access but cites coronavirus concerns as the limiting factor thus far.

Jen Psaki claiming that reporters and members of Congress can't go into migrant facilities because of Covid concerns is an audacious lie. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 28, 2021

About a timeline for allowing access, no indication is given by Psaki.

WATCH: Chris and @PressSec discuss the issue of transparency with the American people on the southern border. #FoxNewsSunday pic.twitter.com/Hf7cYEqCNc — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) March 28, 2021

Jen Psaki gives no timeline for media access to border https://t.co/RWT8GuUAEA — Sumary (@suzann915) March 28, 2021

“You are being less transparent than the Trump administration,” is quite a line from Wallace.

Fox News' Chris Wallace to @PressSec Jen Psaki: "At this point, in terms of allowing access to border patrol facilities for reporters, you are being less transparent than the Trump administration." https://t.co/dAGusj7ivA — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) March 28, 2021

To further the point made by Wallace, if the previous occupant of the White House had revoked media access to any major facility such as this, what would the reaction have been?

