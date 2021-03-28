The lack of media access to migrant holding facilities along the U.S. southern border is an issue which ‘Fox News Sunday’ host Chris Wallace pressed White House press secretary Jen Psaki about during a recent interview. Psaki maintains that the administration is “committed” to media access but cites coronavirus concerns as the limiting factor thus far.

About a timeline for allowing access, no indication is given by Psaki.

“You are being less transparent than the Trump administration,” is quite a line from Wallace.

To further the point made by Wallace, if the previous occupant of the White House had revoked media access to any major facility such as this, what would the reaction have been?

***

