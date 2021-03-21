Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) calls the situation at the border a “crisis” and is attempting to help the Biden administration and others in D.C. better grasp what is happening there.

This morning, Biden DHS Secretary @SecMayorkas claimed "the border is secure" The situation unfolding at the border is a crisis and DC is completely divorced from reality I spoke to @MarthaRaddatz @ThisWeekABC about the surge of illegal immigration and humanitarian crisis 1/ pic.twitter.com/o6wxF3Drce — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 21, 2021

I've been governor under three presidents, and this is by far the worst situation we've seen Washington has never been more out of touch, and it starts at the top 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 21, 2021

These are strong comments from a governor who has held office since 2014.

The Biden administration's words & actions caused this crisis The perception among migrants is that US borders are open, asylum policies have changed & now is the time to head north This administration must act now & deter individuals from making this dangerous journey 3/3 pic.twitter.com/AhOn7IQHj4 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 21, 2021

Leading a state located along the border, Gov. Ducey would certainly be in a position to understand the severity of what is taking place.

