Elections have consequences. When liberal Democrats win them, the attempted implementation of a leftist political agenda is one of those consequences. That is currently being illustrated through actions taken by the Biden administration and its Democratic allies in Congress, as pointed out by Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana).

The power of the presidency should be used to enact decisions that benefit the well-being of the American people, not create obstacles.

If Biden’s campaign was supposed to have billed him as a moderate candidate, his presidency has thus far proven to be very left-leaning.

