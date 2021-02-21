During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show in April of 2020, President Joe Biden referred to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) as being the “gold standard” for leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki was asked by ABC ‘This Week’ host Jonathan Karl whether the president still maintains that position regarding Cuomo.

Psaki twice sidestepped a direct answer.

Those who have personally witnessed what has taken place in the Empire State are not going to take the lack of an answer given here very well.

Avoiding this kind of question will not play well long-term for the Biden administration.

***

