During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show in April of 2020, President Joe Biden referred to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) as being the “gold standard” for leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki was asked by ABC ‘This Week’ host Jonathan Karl whether the president still maintains that position regarding Cuomo.

JON KARL: Jen, my question was, does President Biden still believe that Andrew Cuomo represents the 'gold standard' on leadership during this pandemic? Just a yes or no. JEN PSAKI: Jon, the president, the president, well, it doesn't always have to be a yes or no answer." 👀👀 https://t.co/K0djopD27H — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 21, 2021

Psaki twice sidestepped a direct answer.

Those who have personally witnessed what has taken place in the Empire State are not going to take the lack of an answer given here very well.

Psaki projects total fear in every exchange. Her meekness is maddening. So I guess we shouldn’t be surprised she lacks the courage to do as even the Dem AG of NYS has done and call Cuomo’s lie a lie. https://t.co/3DruBl88bD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 21, 2021

It's impressive the non answer to such a simple question. https://t.co/tF3wVMHayk — Peter Pham (@peterpham) February 21, 2021

Avoiding this kind of question will not play well long-term for the Biden administration.

