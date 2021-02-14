Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) is helping set the table early for the 2024 presidential election by suggesting that Donald Trump is more likely to be a candidate the next time around than Joe Biden.

Donald Trump is more likely to be a candidate for President in 2024 than Joe Biden, and everyone on both sides knows it. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 14, 2021

There was speculation last year as to whether Biden might limit himself to a single term.

If Biden were to take a one-term pledge and pick a VP early, he'd be setting up his (presumably younger, more vigorous) VP pick to succeed him in 2024. Which would mean he'd basically be running for sidekick again.https://t.co/OKTtY3E3kj — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) March 21, 2019

“Everyone around the world is hedging, they have no idea if Biden’s a one-term president or what could come after him.” “There is a fear across the world that Trump or Trumpism could return in four years.” https://t.co/v7cKaBFhRO — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) January 18, 2021

Hard to imagine a preemptive attempt to thwart a 2024 run by Trump isn’t a major reason behind some of the recent developments on Capitol Hill.

That’s why they wanted him impeached. https://t.co/aECBIzRoBm — Freda Smith (@GolfgrrrlSmith) February 14, 2021

This is 100% true https://t.co/OxkSfck2EC — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) February 14, 2021

With still a lot of political ground to cover ahead of the next presidential election cycle, the question is whether there will remain enough Trump support three years from now for the former president to secure the nomination.

***