We are now more than two weeks into the Biden administration, and the House Democrats Twitter account remains focused on former president Donald Trump.

Donald Trump should NEVER be allowed to hold public office again. Convicting him disqualifies him from running any future races.#HoldTrumpAccountable — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) February 7, 2021

Does not the first line of that tweet render the second line unnecessary? As Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) points out, such a sentiment does not reflect how our nation chooses its leaders.

Dems value Democracy so much that… [checks notes] …they want to make sure the voters can NEVER AGAIN choose to vote for a candidate the Dems disapprove of. https://t.co/YzfS641bfe — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 7, 2021

Democrats sure are wasting a lot of Twitter-breath on someone who is no longer in office as their party begins a term at the helm in the White House.

Republicans on the Sunday shows are clinging to the life raft argument that a post-presidency impeachment trial is unconstitutional. They do so to avoid having to defend the things that Trump did to undermine democracy and foment an insurrection. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 7, 2021

If Trump were to run again, the American people would then be judge and jury. Do Democrats not trust them?

