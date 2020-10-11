Democrats who claim that it’s unfair for President Trump to move forward with Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court because of what happened with then-President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland four years ago have a weak argument, as Andy McCarthy points out with a couple of questions.

Would we have heard the exact opposite case from the one they are making today?

We, of course, know the answer.

Obama had the authority to make a nomination to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court. He did. Republicans, who held a majority in the Senate, had the authority to consent or not to that nomination. They did not.

There aren’t different rules this time around. There are different circumstances.

