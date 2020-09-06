As you’ve probably noticed, there is an ongoing disconnect about the definition of the word “peaceful.”

One of the latest examples is a Time Magazine piece attempting to make the argument that the “vast majority” of #BLM protests have been peaceful.

The data used in the Time article undermines their own argument.

How can an objective person digest those numbers and conclude that the “vast majority” of protesting going on out there is peaceful and harmless?

That is the takeaway.

Violence and riots aren’t magically mitigated by the word “mostly.”

An injured person is not considered “mostly” unharmed. A looted business is not considered “mostly” unaffected. A damaged city is not considered “mostly” unscathed.

