Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler gave a press conference following the unrest that has been taking place in his city. Remarkably, he managed to talk about bringing people together while also attacking President Trump.

In a strange way of reaching across “any political divides,” he said America needs Donald Trump “to be stopped.”

Trending

To say that Wheeler’s handling of the situation in Portland has not gone over well would be an understatement.

Who among the residents of his city is going to be positively impacted by the comments he made?

