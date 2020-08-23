Libs simply can’t keep themselves from rushing to blame Trump for every unvetted conspiracy theory they can dream up.

Byron York shared an excerpt from a Washington Post article reporting that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy “continued” a process of removing blue mailboxes and dismantling mail-sorting machines that had begun before he took over as head of the Postal Service.

The outrage! A political firestorm erupted when Postmaster General DeJoy 'continu[ed] the removal of blue mailboxes and dismantling mail-sorting machines that had begun before his tenure.' From WP: https://t.co/SQD3WeMANr pic.twitter.com/cMU2g4PKwi — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 23, 2020

Democrats weren’t shy about making it an issue.

Claire McCaskill caught stealing content from someone else in order to (falsely) prove that Trump's locking up mailboxes in DC [pic] https://t.co/vkWBNTs2zZ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 17, 2020

When DeJoy testifies, just the facts. Who gave the order to remove mail boxes and sorting machines and why? Let the GOP desperately grandstand. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 17, 2020

DeJoy ordered USPS to remove 671 mail sorting machines by end of September, including 24 in Ohio, 11 in Detroit, 11 in Florida, 9 in Wisconsin, 8 in Philadelphia and 5 in Arizona Pelosi just said DeJoy told her he won't restore sorting machines & mailboxes already removed — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) August 19, 2020

If DeJoy won't restore the mailboxes and mail sorting machines and remove the locks on the mailboxes that were not removed — we're screwed. It's that simple.

Great polls & convention won't matter. The 2016 Hillary strongholds & DeJoy mailbox removals Venn Diagram is a circle. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) August 21, 2020

Let's be clear – Postmaster General DeJoy needs to REVERSE these changes, NOT just suspend them. We need sorting machines turned back on, mailboxes put back, and Post Office hours restored. Anything less still amounts to sabotage of our postal system.https://t.co/oFB8Fbpt3d — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 18, 2020

Where have we seen this movie before?

Kind of like the “cages”. If done before 2017, it’s ok. If done after, it’s hysteria. https://t.co/fqbiN32gTm — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 23, 2020

DeJoy says he continued a policy that was started by a postmaster general who took office during the Obama administration, but the Left somehow found a way to blame Trump.

