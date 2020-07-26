Shame as it may be, there are reasons why skepticism is warranted when digesting much of today’s mainstream media reporting. Namely, tweets like the following one from ABC.

Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified. https://t.co/fUZTABUM21 — ABC News (@ABC) July 26, 2020

You just wonder how those words became arranged in such a way … all in one tweet.

"… after a peaceful demonstration intensified." 🙄🙄 https://t.co/EVUeoZ5H1q — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) July 26, 2020

Intensely peaceful! https://t.co/Gg55xmlo0i — Bryan Suits. KFI Los Angeles (@darksecretplace) July 26, 2020

It became even more intensely peaceful. https://t.co/QD6TUikqvF — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) July 26, 2020

That is literally what the tweet is saying.

"A peaceful demonstration intensified" is the most Orwellian phrase I've heard so far. https://t.co/L7KvrYaMVK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 26, 2020

An adult with a job wrote the words "after a peaceful demonstration intensified." https://t.co/VFzfvhxmpK — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 26, 2020

Social media enthusiasts distorted, diluted and obfuscated a group of facts after a journalistic demonstration intensified.

If it was just a little less irritating – even a little – there'd be something almost admirable about journalists' commitment to leftwing ideology, that they'd be willing to so consistently & self-parodically disintegrate their industry's credibility to advance their narratives. https://t.co/M6aod84bNV — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 26, 2020

There is solid news reporting out there. Sadly, it’s very difficult to find.

