According to the Washington Post, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute has “demanded” that the Trump campaign and the RNC “quit raising campaign money by using Ronald Reagan’s name and likeness.”

One person who worked under the 40th president is talk show host Mark Levin.

From the Post article:

Frederick J. Ryan Jr., who chairs the Reagan Foundation board, is also publisher and CEO of The Washington Post. He declined to offer a comment for this column.

You do have to wonder whether President Reagan, if he were still with us, would have any objection whatsoever to his own party and his party’s candidate for president using his name.

Per its website, the purpose of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation is the “preservation and promotion of the legacy of Ronald Reagan and his timeless principles of individual liberty, economic opportunity, global democracy, and national pride.”

