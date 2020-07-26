According to the Washington Post, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute has “demanded” that the Trump campaign and the RNC “quit raising campaign money by using Ronald Reagan’s name and likeness.”

Opinion | Reagan Foundation to Trump, RNC: Quit raising money off Ronald Reagan’s legacy https://t.co/4uQ2YEJydB — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 26, 2020

One person who worked under the 40th president is talk show host Mark Levin.

1. I campaigned for Ronald Reagan in 1976 and 1980. I worked in President Reagan's administration for 8 years. I did not realize that Fred Ryan, who is now the publisher and CEO of the Washington Post is also the chairman of the Reagan Library & Foundation board. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 26, 2020

From the Post article:

Frederick J. Ryan Jr., who chairs the Reagan Foundation board, is also publisher and CEO of The Washington Post. He declined to offer a comment for this column.

4. And then I read, toward the end of the Post article, that Ryan would not comment for the article his paper wrote about the library he runs Well, I have spent many, many years promoting the Reagan Library and Foundation, I have had many very successful book signings there — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 26, 2020

5. and I revere the Reagan Library. As I said, I also spent 8 years of my life supporting President Reagan and his policies, of which I am deeply proud and honored, as did thousands of others. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 26, 2020

6. And the purpose of the Library is to enshrine President Reagan's fabulous conservative legacy for all time.Consequently, I am appalled that the Fred Ryan's Washington Post and the Reagan Library under Fred Ryan's chairmanship, would pull this publicity stunt on President Trump — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 26, 2020

You do have to wonder whether President Reagan, if he were still with us, would have any objection whatsoever to his own party and his party’s candidate for president using his name.

2. Now, given the Washington Post's leftist agenda, and the conservative legacy of the great Ronald Reagan, this appears to me to be a huge conflict. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 26, 2020

Per its website, the purpose of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation is the “preservation and promotion of the legacy of Ronald Reagan and his timeless principles of individual liberty, economic opportunity, global democracy, and national pride.”

