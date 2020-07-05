Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tried to make a point about the base of the Democrat Party.

Dems support the riots. The vandals. The anarchists. That’s their base. And they’re terrified to offend them. https://t.co/B5nRPRGBYM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2020

And, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) attempted to respond to Cruz with … this?

Yes, that is precisely why the party nominated… Joe Biden https://t.co/ZFx5YAnd9b — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 5, 2020

Having had his point furthered, Cruz followed up with five questions for AOC.

You’re the base he’s terrified of. Do you support: 1) Tearing down statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson & Abraham Lincoln? 2) Destroying Mt. Rushmore. 3) Abolishing the police. 4) Acquiescing to “autonomous” lawless zones like CHAZ/CHOP? 5) ANTIFA mob violence? https://t.co/qJCM6Z7yjt — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2020

To which, she has yet to respond.

And we’re not going to hold our breath awaiting an answer.

***

