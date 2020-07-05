Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tried to make a point about the base of the Democrat Party.

And, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) attempted to respond to Cruz with … this?

Having had his point furthered, Cruz followed up with five questions for AOC.

To which, she has yet to respond.

And we’re not going to hold our breath awaiting an answer.

