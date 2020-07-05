This is what took place on an interstate in Seattle on Saturday night, according to the Seattle Times.

One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a driver plowed into a nightly protest on a closed stretch of Interstate 5 in Seattle early Saturday.

And this is how ABC News described what took place in a tweet on Sunday morning.

A young protester has died from injuries she suffered when a luxury car plowed into her and another woman during a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday on a Seattle freeway that has been shut down for days due to the civil unrest, police said. https://t.co/4VN3VeDMcK — ABC News (@ABC) July 5, 2020

That’s a rather interesting way to phrase it.

Yes, the "luxury car" came out of nowhere on a highway and plowed itself into her. https://t.co/Fb09KEmpSP — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) July 5, 2020

They are really trying to make this a thing. https://t.co/G7ARn43bcc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 5, 2020

“Luxury car” ABC includes in the headline, to dishonestly infer a narrative of motive not supported by the facts https://t.co/LgF53VWm5a — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 5, 2020

What relevance is there in the fact that the protestor was hit by a luxury car? https://t.co/5rUlGDOcrs — Brian Mekdsy (@Brian_MALawyer) July 5, 2020

Someone should find that luxury car and arrest it! https://t.co/oKTv2mXD7b — Mary Vinnie (@redpoid) July 5, 2020

weird that the word "murdered" isn't in this tweet https://t.co/Vv7TDh8ojr — Greg Pak (@gregpak) July 5, 2020

The car did it? Who was driving it? https://t.co/G75YK7YxxZ — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 5, 2020

The Seattle Times reports that 27-year-old Dawit Kelete was driving the car.

Washington State Patrol said the driver was Dawit Kelete, 27, of Seattle. He was booked into King County Jail on Saturday morning on investigation of felony vehicular assault.

AP names Dawit Kelete as the suspect in the vehicular assaults this morning on the freeway. I haven't seen police confirm but a Kelete was booked this morning on two counts of vehicular assault. pic.twitter.com/tRrPXwbIOB — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 4, 2020

Luxury cars are apparently out of control.

