This is what took place on an interstate in Seattle on Saturday night, according to the Seattle Times.

One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a driver plowed into a nightly protest on a closed stretch of Interstate 5 in Seattle early Saturday.

And this is how ABC News described what took place in a tweet on Sunday morning.

That’s a rather interesting way to phrase it.

The Seattle Times reports that 27-year-old Dawit Kelete was driving the car.

Washington State Patrol said the driver was Dawit Kelete, 27, of Seattle. He was booked into King County Jail on Saturday morning on investigation of felony vehicular assault.

Luxury cars are apparently out of control.

