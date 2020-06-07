Mollie Hemingway puts the Left’s “defund the police” nonsense into some political perspective for them.

It’s not close to being close.

It wasn’t a winning message. It isn’t a winning message. And it won’t be a winning message.

It should be something they take into account. But they are currently too blinded by their social justice feelings of the moment to care.

