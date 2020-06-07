Mollie Hemingway puts the Left’s “defund the police” nonsense into some political perspective for them.
Republicans taking advantage of the massive gift they are being given by activists/media this week. Whether police should exist is probably like an 85-15 issue and Democrats are finding it difficult to message their way to the 85% side of that debate. https://t.co/JqGHT84Llb
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 7, 2020
It’s not close to being close.
84-16 actually according to a new YouGov poll. But still… https://t.co/v6KewSoehs
— Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKsay) June 7, 2020
It wasn’t a winning message. It isn’t a winning message. And it won’t be a winning message.
This… https://t.co/vWhaq6Y9DC
— Doug Sheridan (@dougsheridan) June 7, 2020
Bingo. I'm with Mollie. 😊 https://t.co/3ebABL93Xy
— Constitution First (@Liberty_Uno) June 7, 2020
Big Misstep for Dems. https://t.co/J70shCiCl8
— Hardy Boyz ⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 (@VeritasVida) June 7, 2020
The wages of buffoonery is a crushing defeat in the polls. https://t.co/eco5UbkTIb
— TundraTabloids (@TundraTabloids) June 7, 2020
This is the new November calculus. https://t.co/he6RY45YlN
— James Hirsen (@thejimjams) June 7, 2020
It should be something they take into account. But they are currently too blinded by their social justice feelings of the moment to care.
***
