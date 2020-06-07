Mollie Hemingway puts the Left’s “defund the police” nonsense into some political perspective for them.

Republicans taking advantage of the massive gift they are being given by activists/media this week. Whether police should exist is probably like an 85-15 issue and Democrats are finding it difficult to message their way to the 85% side of that debate. https://t.co/JqGHT84Llb — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 7, 2020

It’s not close to being close.

84-16 actually according to a new YouGov poll. But still… https://t.co/v6KewSoehs — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKsay) June 7, 2020

It wasn’t a winning message. It isn’t a winning message. And it won’t be a winning message.

Big Misstep for Dems. https://t.co/J70shCiCl8 — Hardy Boyz ⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 (@VeritasVida) June 7, 2020

The wages of buffoonery is a crushing defeat in the polls. https://t.co/eco5UbkTIb — TundraTabloids (@TundraTabloids) June 7, 2020

This is the new November calculus. https://t.co/he6RY45YlN — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) June 7, 2020

It should be something they take into account. But they are currently too blinded by their social justice feelings of the moment to care.

