New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says the “key numbers” being watched for are trending down and that New Yorkers have much to be proud of.

New Yorkers have so much to be proud of over the past couple of weeks. The key numbers we watch for progress every day are trending down. You’ve written that story and helped save lives. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 3, 2020

Great news, right?

That must mean New Yorkers can start getting back to normal, right?

Wrong.

It’s natural to look at the improving numbers and wonder: “Why can’t we go back to normal?” One ugly word standing in our way: BOOMERANG. This is a ferocious disease. It’s not going to go quietly. And if we let up now, it will come back. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 3, 2020

In New York City we make things happen — and the COVID-19 crisis hasn't changed that. We're making our own testing kits here in the five boroughs — we're on track to produce 50,000 3D printed swaps per week with the first 30,000 to be delivered this week. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 3, 2020

But hey, at least there’s the weather.

We have another day of warm weather ahead of us. Don’t give up on the progress we’ve made together, New York City. Keep social distancing. Keep covering your face. Be smart. Be safe. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 3, 2020

Or is it actually a threat?

‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Bill de Blasio warns New Yorkers that ‘the nice weather is very much a threat to us’ https://t.co/8G9UXR6WAw — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 2, 2020

Hasn’t exactly been a banner week for de Blasio.

Update:

De Blasio is now threatening anyone in a park not “sticking to social distancing” with a summons.

The vast majority of New Yorkers are sticking to social distancing. But some are not getting the point, as we’ve seen this weekend in Hudson River Park. I have instructed the NYPD to increase enforcement in that park. Anyone who ignores instructions by an officer gets a summons. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 3, 2020

***

