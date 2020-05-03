New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says the “key numbers” being watched for are trending down and that New Yorkers have much to be proud of.

Great news, right?

That must mean New Yorkers can start getting back to normal, right?

Wrong.

But hey, at least there’s the weather.

Or is it actually a threat?

Hasn’t exactly been a banner week for de Blasio.

De Blasio is now threatening anyone in a park not “sticking to social distancing” with a summons.

