This year’s NFL Draft will be done remotely. But even from the comfort of their places of residence, draftees will have to adhere to a certain dress code, according to a report by Pro Football Talk.

Here's the full list of the things that can't be worn by the players who are participating in the stay-at-home draft https://t.co/EwB0sJWokk — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 19, 2020

Here are a few of the items that cannot be worn, per the obtained memo. No politically-themed references will be allowed.

No “political statements.”

No “racial, religious, or ethnic slurs.”

No “libel or hate speech.”

No “references to alcohol (including beer and wine), drugs (including cannabis), and/or gambling products (including poker).”

No “disparaging depictions of the NFL, or any other third-party brands.”

Basically, the NFL is saying no brand promotion and no politics. You can find the full list here.

The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled to get started on Thursday.

