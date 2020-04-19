This year’s NFL Draft will be done remotely. But even from the comfort of their places of residence, draftees will have to adhere to a certain dress code, according to a report by Pro Football Talk.
Here's the full list of the things that can't be worn by the players who are participating in the stay-at-home draft https://t.co/EwB0sJWokk
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 19, 2020
Here are a few of the items that cannot be worn, per the obtained memo. No politically-themed references will be allowed.
- No “political statements.”
- No “racial, religious, or ethnic slurs.”
- No “libel or hate speech.”
- No “references to alcohol (including beer and wine), drugs (including cannabis), and/or gambling products (including poker).”
- No “disparaging depictions of the NFL, or any other third-party brands.”
Basically, the NFL is saying no brand promotion and no politics. You can find the full list here.
I love the NFL dress code for the virtual draft. I don't want to see players political views. If they were there they'd be dressed way up. They don't have to do that but be respectful of the event.
— Bobby T (@radiobobbyt) April 19, 2020
The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled to get started on Thursday.
