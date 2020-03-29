What is up with the Washington Post?

On Saturday, we told you about the Post going after homeschooling, proclaiming that the necessity of educating from home during COVID-19 will “set back a generation of children.”

Washington Post worried that homeschooling during COVID-19 lockdown will ‘set back a generation of children’ https://t.co/G2XvOdqy3M — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 29, 2020

Well, they weren’t done for the weekend.

Next up on the docket was to tell us about the economy that was humming along before the coronavirus hit. You see, it was just a mirage that has now been exposed.

The coronavirus recession is exposing how the economy was not strong as it seemed https://t.co/ZEtH0vUJ2M — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 29, 2020

And for good measure, they threw in a profile on Chuck Schumer’s leadership during this time of crisis.

Analysis: After years as partisan brawler, Schumer takes a leading role to help a hurting nation and his New York https://t.co/LSVFCmCOgn — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 29, 2020

But no agenda from the Post or anything.

I dropped my phone out a 20-story window and it smashed to pieces and stopped working, exposing that it really wasn’t as strong of a phone as I previously thought. https://t.co/0vWpYIun24 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 29, 2020

This was written by the same person who thinks stock trading is easy because all you have to do is “buy low, sell high” https://t.co/4VTLmdM5Wz — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 29, 2020

What a stupid tweet https://t.co/8Uv4tsl6tE — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 29, 2020

It’s a shame that Trump and his administration could not have foreseen a global pandemic with unprecedented ramifications.

I'm sorry… what economy anywhere at anytime would not grind to a halt when customers, employees, businesses, everyone was not ordered under penalty of law by the government to literally grind to a halt?#UseWaPoForTP https://t.co/dm0jI9cUZB — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) March 29, 2020

The Washington Post seems like it’s going 100% for hate clicks through complete troll takes. https://t.co/r68XpCJ1jD — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 29, 2020

Another deranged thought caused by TDS. We turned off most of our economy. Yet it is still feeding and housing the nation. When we turn the economy back on, it will roar back to life. https://t.co/iMIygjaXbV — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) March 29, 2020

One would think the Washington Post could spare the troll-takes at a time like this.

Or maybe they could just spare them period.

