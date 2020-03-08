Sen. Bernie Sanders voiced his displeasure with the Democrat establishment during an appearance on ABC’s ‘This Week’ with George Stephanopoulos. He says the powers that be pushed Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg out of the race for the nomination.

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday results: "One of the things I was kind of not surprised by was the power of the establishment to force Amy Klobuchar, who had worked so hard, Pete Buttigieg who had really worked extremely hard as well out of the race." https://t.co/X1LhrSyd0J pic.twitter.com/Kj8dAl7kBL — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 8, 2020

He didn’t hold back on pointing out what he believes the motivation was:

“What was very clear from the media narrative and from what the establishment wanted was to make sure that people coalesced around Biden and tried to defeat me.”

His reflections did not sit well with former Obama adviser David Axelrod.

It wasn’t the “establishment” that forced @PeteButtigieg and @AmyKlobuchar out, it was voters. Pete and Amy had no plausible path to the nomination. At current course and speed, @BerniesSanders may within weeks be faced with that same reality. If so, will he accept it? https://t.co/NEeUfswJSl — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 8, 2020

And it wasn’t just Axelrod who didn’t like what he had to say.

Im disappointed to hear @BernieSanders insult @amyklobuchar & @PeteButtigieg like this, claiming without evidence that they had no agency over their own decisions. The voters — not some secret "establishment" hand — played the central role in their decisions to leave the race. https://t.co/KRTodkhiK3 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 8, 2020

This comment by @BernieSanders is just wrong. @PeteButtigieg and @amyklobuchar both saw the map. They saw how badly they did with Black voters in SC. They saw a drubbing on Super Tuesday so they bowed out. They had no shot at delegates since you have to hit 15%. https://t.co/tJET4RSk9J — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March 8, 2020

Sure seems to have struck a nerve.

